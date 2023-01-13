Indian international student dies in a horror car crash in Canberra

Highlights International student from India dies in a crash in Canberra.

The 21-year-old arrived in Australia in February 2022.

Days after the Shepparton crash that claimed the lives of four men of Indian origin , another tragedy has rocked the community in Australia.





Kunal Chopra, a student visa holder from a village near Ferozepur in Punjab, was returning from work when his blue Hyundai Getz got into a head-on collision with a concrete pumping truck on William Hovell Drive, 500 metres west of Coppins Crossing.



Kunal Chopra was declared dead at the scene. Credit: ACT Police According to the preliminary investigations, the westbound Hyundai crossed to the wrong side of the road into the path of the city-bound truck.





The 21-year-old could not be revived by Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Ambulance Service paramedics and was declared dead at the scene. This was the territory's first road fatality for 2023.





The condition of the driver of the concrete pumping truck was assessed before he was taken to a hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing.





William Hovell Drive was closed for several hours after the crash.



READ MORE Police charge a 41-year-old man over crash that left four Indian men dead in Shepparton

Acting Inspector for Road Policing Travis Mills said the major collisions team was continuing to investigate the incident and will prepare a report for the Coroner.





Loved ones grieve the young student:





Mr Chopra had arrived in Sydney in February last year with dreams in his eyes.





But he soon shifted to Canberra to stay with his cousin, Honey Malhotra, for family support and better work opportunities.





“We are heartbroken, and his family back home is shattered and inconsolable,” Mr Malhotra told SBS Punjabi.





He said they were making arrangements to send Mr Chopra’s mortal remains to his family in India.



Friend and community representative, Gurpreet Singh Gill, said the tragedy has left the tight-knit Indian community in Canberra in deep shock.





“In Canberra, everyone knows everyone because it’s a small, tight-knit community. So, we were all left shocked when the news broke.





“We are in touch with his family, and also with the Indian High Commission, which is helping with the repatriation of his mortal remains to India,” Mr Gill told SBS Punjabi.





He also urged young students to remain vigilant on the roads.





Any witnesses to the crash who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashcam footage that captured either vehicle prior to the collision should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website.





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi for more details.

