Police charge a 41-year-old man over crash that left four Indian men dead in Shepparton

Highlights Driver charged in Shepparton crash that left four passengers dead.

The four deceased men were visitors from India.

The driver has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving causing death. He has been remanded to appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.





The man was taken to hospital after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, where he remains under police guard, according to the media statement issued by the Victoria police.



Four people were killed and one seriously injured after a Peugeot car collided with a Toyota Hilux 4WD ute near Shepparton in Victoria's north. A car and ute collided on Pine Lodge North Road, near Cosgrove-Lemnos Road, at about 4.45 pm on 4 January.





There were five people in the car that collided with the ute, struck a road sign and came to rest in a nearby paddock. The crash claimed the lives of four of the five occupants of the car.





The 29-year-old man who was driving the ute was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



READ MORE Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Speaking to the media on 4 January, Victoria Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith said that the scenes at the crash site were ‘devastating and confronting’ even for experienced investigators.





"The accident is incredibly traumatic for the community members and could have been avoidable,” Mr Goldsmith told ABC.





He also urged people to remain vigilant on the roads.





Community mourns over the tragic loss





Melbourne-based social worker Phulvinderjit Singh Grewal said the four men were visiting from India, and their families were inconsolable.





"The deceased men have been identified as Harpal Singh from the Mukstar, Bhupinder Singh from Jalandhar, Baljinder Singh and Kishan Singh from Tarn Taran.





"They belonged to the state of Punjab and were on visitor visas in Australia to see their extended families," Mr Grewal told SBS Punjabi.





He said the incident has left the community in deep shock.





"I am shocked, the whole community is shocked at this devastating incident that has taken away four people from their families forever."





Anyone who witnessed the collision and has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au





Listen to this podcast in Punjabi for more details.



LISTEN TO Police charge a 41-year-old man over crash that left four Indian men dead in Shepparton SBS Punjabi 12/01/2023 05:12 Play



