Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Highlights On the evening of 4 January 2023, five Punjabi-origin men were in a Peugeot car which, according to police, was "T-boned" by a Toyota Hilux Ute

The impact was so forceful that the three men sitting in the rear of the car were reportedly ejected from the vehicle into a nearby paddock

While the front passenger also died at the scene, the severely injured driver of the Peugeot was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital

The deaths have sparked outpourings of condolences and tributes in the community

Families and friends are mourning multiple members of the Punjabi community whose lives were tragically cut short in a fatal car crash at Pine Lodge near the northern Victorian city of Shepparton on Wednesday.





The collision left four men dead and one seriously injured.



Victoria Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith told ABC that the scenes were devastating and confronting even for experienced investigators.





"The accident is incredibly traumatic for the community members and could have been avoidable."





"The collision has occurred to the passenger side. It's a T-bone type collision," said Mr Goldsmith.



"If anyone's going to have any chance of surviving it'd be somebody on the driver's side, but he's still incredibly lucky, there's no doubt about that," he told ABC, talking about how the driver of the Peugeot car survived the collision.





The driver who survived and is expected to undergo surgery for multiple internal injuries has been identified as Harijnder Singh Randhawa (Harry), a mathematics teacher who, according to a close friend, was set to return to India around 18 January.





"Harry has always been a great soul, very kind and full of life. He was excited to return home in a couple of weeks," his friend told SBS Punjabi.





The deceased are being remembered in the community as "kind and hardworking people".



A drone image of the accident site. Credit: Nine News Phulvinderjit Singh Grewal, a Melbourne-based volunteer known for his social work told SBS Punjabi that the families of the deceased are inconsolable.





"The deceased men have been identified as Harpal Singh from the Mukstar, Bhupinder Singh from Jalandhar, Baljinder Singh and Kishan Singh from Tarn Taran.





"They belonged to the state of Punjab and were on visitor visas in Australia to see their extended families," Mr Grewal said.





"According to their family members, they were simple, hard working and kind souls," he said.





Saddened by the unexpected loss, he added, "I am shocked, the whole community is shocked at this devastating incident that has taken away four lives from their families forever."



Four people were killed and one seriously injured after a sedan and 4WD ute collide near Shepparton in Victoria's north. The four passengers in the sedan - who died at the scene are believed to be from the Indian community. Credit: ABC News: Rosa Ritchie The community is banding together to support the grieving families of the four deceased.





"The families would decide if their mortal remains need to be sent to their hometowns in Punjab, India.





"The Transport Accident Commission [TAC] and Indian High commission have been contacted and hopefully in a few days, after the families' request, either we would have the funeral arrangements here or the bodies will be sent back to India.





"It's a nightmare for anyone, and the shock waves will continue to rumble across the local community," said Mr Grewal.



In the wake of the incident, Acting Assistant Commissioner Goldsmith urged people to be vigilant on the roads.





"We ask motorists to take the opportunity to really think about their driving habits and take care on the roads," said Mr Goldsmith.





Anyone who witnessed the collision and has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au





