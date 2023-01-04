SBS Punjabi

Heartbroken friends pay tribute to Sydney man after Christmas Day drowning

SBS Punjabi

Sunny Dutta

A sportsperson drowns in Hawkesbury River on Christmas Day in Sydney.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 January 2023 at 5:18pm, updated 4 January 2023 at 5:22pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Friends and family of a Sydney man who tragically drowned in Hawkesbury River on Christmas Day have remembered him as a “loving and hardworking” person.

Published 4 January 2023 at 5:18pm, updated 4 January 2023 at 5:22pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Sunny Dutta drowned in Sydney's Hawkesbury River on Christmas Day.
  • As a professional boxer and coach Mr Dutta loved recreational activities.
  • Sunny Dutta's has left behind his distraught wife and parents.
Sunny Dutta migrated to Australia about 16 years ago for the sake of a better future.

Talking to SBS Punjabi, his friend Maninderpal Singh said, "He was a very amiable and cheerful person. Through his hard work, he made great progress in boxing and in his profession in real estate".

"On Christmas Day, Mr Dutta went to have fun with his friends at Sydney's Hawkesbury River. He jumped into the river for swimming. But due to the strong flow of water, he could not control himself and lost his life."
Boxer and coach Sunny Dutta
Sportsman and Boxer Sunny Dutta had recently become a coach. Credit: Maninderjit Singh
Mr Dutta had recently taken over as a boxing coach and was also working in the real estate business.

"Being a boxer, he was in great health and was a good swimmer, but this time fate had something else in store for him," said Mr Singh.

"Besides his family members, his friends and community are deeply shocked by his sudden death."
READ MORE

Sharp increase in drowning deaths among migrants and the elderly

‘Noble and hardworking’: Family, friends mourn death of two Indian men who drowned at a popular beach in Australia

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 4 January 2023

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (AAP).jpg

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

Students at the University of New South Wales

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

Vatican Obit Benedict XVI

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 3 January 2023