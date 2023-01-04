Heartbroken friends pay tribute to Sydney man after Christmas Day drowning

Highlights Sunny Dutta drowned in Sydney's Hawkesbury River on Christmas Day.

As a professional boxer and coach Mr Dutta loved recreational activities.

Sunny Dutta's has left behind his distraught wife and parents.

Sunny Dutta migrated to Australia about 16 years ago for the sake of a better future.





Talking to SBS Punjabi, his friend Maninderpal Singh said, "He was a very amiable and cheerful person. Through his hard work, he made great progress in boxing and in his profession in real estate".





"On Christmas Day, Mr Dutta went to have fun with his friends at Sydney's Hawkesbury River. He jumped into the river for swimming. But due to the strong flow of water, he could not control himself and lost his life."



Sportsman and Boxer Sunny Dutta had recently become a coach. Credit: Maninderjit Singh Mr Dutta had recently taken over as a boxing coach and was also working in the real estate business.





"Being a boxer, he was in great health and was a good swimmer, but this time fate had something else in store for him," said Mr Singh.



