‘Noble and hardworking’: Family, friends mourn death of two Indian men who drowned at a popular beach in Australia

Friends and families are mourning the death of two Indian migrants who drowned in treacherous waters at Wilsons Promontory in Victoria on Friday.





Anupam Chhabra and Ashu Duggal, both aged 26, were childhood friends, originally from Mohali, in the northern Indian state of Punjab. They had both come to Australia as international students.





Ashu Duggal and Anupam Chhabra posed for this photo at Squeaky Beach in Wilsons Prom just moments before their death. Source: Photo courtesy Aditya Chhabra





Melbourne-based Aditya Chhabra, the brother of the deceased Anupam Chhabra wrote an emotional tribute for the pair on Facebook.





“I still can't believe that this trip was our last trip together. On 25th December, my brother Anupam Chhabra and his childhood best friend Ashu Duggal went for a trip with me and my friends, but they never came back with us and went on a journey outside this world.





“This world would never be the same without you guys. Every moment spent with both of you was precious and I wish could have had a lot more. This is the hardest goodbye bhaiyon (brothers),” wrote Mr Chhabra. Aditya Chhabra, brother and friend of the Anupam Chhabra and Ashu Duggal, was also with them at the time of their drownings on Christmas Day. Source: Photo courtesy Aditya Chhabra





Speaking to SBS Punjabi , Mr Chhabra thanked the community for their ongoing support.





“I really appreciate their kindness. Without the support of the community, I would have been devastated, and I would not be able to take my brother to India. The community provided me with enough strength to take these steps otherwise on my own I would have been lost.





“We’ll share the funeral details once available. We are in the process of creating an online fundraiser with the help of our community members,” said the grieving brother. Anupam Chhabra came to Australia as an international student from Punjab, India. Source: Photo courtesy Aditya Chhabra





‘They lived a short, yet meaningful life’





Ashu Duggal’s friend Daljit Kooner remembered the deceased as ‘noble souls who were always willing to help people’.





“It is a big loss for the families and their friends. They studied together since 2 nd grade. They lived a short yet meaningful life.





“They were very noble and hardworking youngsters who came to Australia for a better and prosperous life. But destiny had a different plan! It is so tragic to see them go at such a young age. My sincere condolences to both families. May the departed souls rest in peace,” he said.





Mr Kooner said his heart goes out to Mr Duggal’s mother and sister who have been devastated by the tragedy.





“Ashu’s father had died at around the same age. His mother had raised him and his sister, who also lives in Melbourne, under challenging circumstances. I feel for them.





"The least we can do is raise some funds to help both families who are coping with this tragic loss,” he appealed.





Mr Kooner said the Duggal family is arranging to repatriate Ashu’s body to India.





“I am in touch with the Duggal family who is planning to have his last rites back in India. His mother lives in Mohali, Punjab and it may be very difficult for her to travel to Australia due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.”











A prominent member of the Indian community, Manjit Boparai who has facilitated the repatriation of at least 60 bodies from various parts of Australia to India, has shared his condolences with the grieving community.





"It is a sad day for the community. It is very disturbing to find that these young lives have been lost in such tragic circumstances,” he said.





Mr Boparai expressed his willingness to assist the families with the repatriation process.





“We are keen to support the family by all possible means. One of the families wants to repatriate the body back to India for last rites. We are seeking financial help from the Indian consulate who often provide funds for such noble causes.”





Mr Boparai said that the community has already expressed its willingness to provide financial support to the two families.





“We are already in touch with the families. They are going through a very disturbing phase. We’ll share the details after consultation with the families and other community members,” he added.





