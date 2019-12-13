SBS Punjabi

Indian migrant wins Pride of Australia Award

Saru Rana at the award ceremony on December 6. Source: Saru Rana

Published 13 December 2019 at 5:40pm, updated 16 December 2019 at 9:47am
By Ruchika Talwar
Saru Rana has won the award for her campaign on child rights, spreading awareness against bullying and sexual assault on children in Australia, New Zealand and India.

Adelaide-based social activist Saru Rana was conferred the Pride of Australia Medal by News Corp, a leading media organisation of the country, for her work on child rights, earlier this week.

Ms Rana has been recognised for her project titled ‘Mini Me’, which focuses on providing a healthy social environment for children living in Australia, New Zealand and India.

This project was an offshoot of her human rights organisation, Shamshir, which campaigns against child abuse, spreads awareness about bullying and sexual assault of children.

                                              
Ms Rana showing her medal. Source: Saru Rana


Project Mini Me is in place in some schools in Australia and India and its scope may be expanded, says Ms Rana.

“I’m a school teacher and I know what it takes to get a project approved in schools, not only in Australia but also India. We work in a way that school children don’t even realise that they are acquiring knowledge about bullying, sexual assault and abuse and, more importantly, about how to report these concerns to what we call their ‘circle of love’,” Ms Rana tells SBS Punjabi.

                                     
The medal and certificate awarded to Ms Rana.


Ms Rana says that the Pride of Australia Medal is a victory for all those children, parents, childcare workers and teachers who have developed the capability to distinguish between violent parenting and gentle yet firm disciplining.

“Being physically violent with children in the name of discipline is common in Indian culture. But that can impact them mentally. There are softer and more effective ways to discipline them and that’s what we spread awareness about,” she adds.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.

