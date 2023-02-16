Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy

65th GRAMMY Awards - Premiere Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Stewart Copeland, Herbert Waltl, and Ricky Kej accept the award for Best Immersive Audio Album for "Divine Tides" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for his most recent album 'Divine Tides' with rock legend Stewart Copeland, making him the only Indian to win three Grammy awards. This and more in our weekly segment on movies and music.

READ MORE

Kapil Sharma's new movie to hit the theatres on March 17

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan's new song gets mixed reaction from fans

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Vaping

Is vaping bad for you? This is what the experts say.

Governor Philip Lowe

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 15 February 2023

ChatGPT Chat with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. businessman using a laptop computer chatting with an intelligent artificial intelligence. Developed by OpenAI. Futuristic technology.

What is ChatGPT and how could it transform industries?

Bunge la taifa la Australia

Is Australia able to avoid recession?