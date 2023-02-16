Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Stewart Copeland, Herbert Waltl, and Ricky Kej accept the award for Best Immersive Audio Album for "Divine Tides" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej won his third Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album for his most recent album 'Divine Tides' with rock legend Stewart Copeland, making him the only Indian to win three Grammy awards. This and more in our weekly segment on movies and music.
Share