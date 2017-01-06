Indian origin Australian doctors trying to reduce rates in mother and newborn mortality

Dr Atul Malhotra and Dr Arunaz Kumar are a neonatologist-and-obstetrician team. They also happen to be husband and wife.





For years, they have brought hope to families who experienced difficult births at Monash Children's Hospital and Monash Health, in Melbourne's south-east. Now, they are piloting a program to provide patients at rural Indian hospitals with similar help.





They recently traveled to the Punjab region of India, where, Dr Malhotra says, they tried to address the needs of local health workers.



















