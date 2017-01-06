Indian police detain suspects over New Year's assaults

The C-C-T-V vision shows a woman walking alone down a street.





She is then followed by two men on a scooter.





One of the men grabs the woman and attempts to drag her away.





He then pushes the woman to the ground and the pair leave.





The whole incident was watched by a group of bystanders who did not intervene.





This footage is one of 45 security tapes being analysed by police.





They have launched a formal investigation into widespread complaints of sexual assault during new year's eve celebrations.





Bengaluru's Police Commissioner, Praveen Sood says six men have been arrested so far.





"We did not waste time. We did not wait to look for the complainant. We have registered the case."





Many women allege they were molested by mobs of men during the night in the city centre.





The state's home minister, G Parameshwara yesterday blamed the mass assault on women dressing like so-called "westerners." He casually dismissed the incident saying





“Such incidents do happen on New Year day and Christmas” and blamed western style of dressing by girls and imitation of western culture for the incidents of molestation.





His comments sparked outrage, and calls for his resignation.





Samajwadi Party leader from Maharashtra Abu Asim Azmi reacted to assault on women on the New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru by comparing them to sugar that attracts ants.





“ You have to keep petrol away from fire. And if there is sugar, ants will come automatically to it. In today’s world, the more a woman is nude, the more she is considered modern and educated. Western culture is a black spot on country’s culture and it should be stopped at the earliest. “





People all around the country including movie stars have condemned the incident in strong terms. Actor Akshey Kumar posted a video with a strong message.











The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 5 January 2017

Residents in Bengaluru say they are shocked by the assaults.





"There is no liberty for girls anymore and I just want government to take some actions against this."// "We are really shocked, it is totally unsafe to girls and to everyone."





This latest video has brought India's history of violent sexual assaults on women into focus.





It's also lead to criticism of the police's failure to stop the mob assaults.





Women's Rights Activist, Brinda Karat says police should have prevented the women from being attacked.





"This is mass molestation. Mass molestation in front of the police. If the police had immediately acted, when it was happening, and saved the women. But instead of that, looking at CCTV cameras when the police were present… I mean, it's absolutely ridiculous."



