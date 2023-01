Indians in Gallipoli - part 1

AUSTRALIAN HISTORIAN PROF. PETER STANLEY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW SOUTH WALES, CANBERRA AT THE AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE ACADEMY, IS WORKING ON WHAT IS EXPECTED TO BECOME HIS 27TH BOOK. IT TELLS A STORY THAT - ASTONISHINGLY - HAS WAITED FOR NEARLY A CENTURY TO BE TOLD IN BOOK FORM. CALLED DIE IN BATTLE; DO NOT DESPAIR: INDIANS ON GALLIPOLI, 1915, IT WILL TELL THE STORY OF THE 5000 INDIANS WHO FOUGHT ALONGSIDE AUSTRALIAN, NEW ZEALAND AND BRITISH FORCES IN THE GALLIPOLI CAMPAIGN. HERE HE IS, IN CONVERSATION WITH MANPREET, TELLING HER THAT INDIAN SOLDIERS HAD THE HIGHEST CASUALITY RATE AMONGST ANY OTHER ALLIED FORCES, SINCE HALF OF THEM DEPLOYED IN GALLIPOLI, DIED THERE.











