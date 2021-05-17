India's COVID crisis rages while some global travel resumes

India's health authorities say COVID-19 case numbers are easing but the country continues to record infections over 300,000 daily.





But Dr Anshuman Tyagi who works at a hospital in New Delhi says high death rates are concerning.





"Coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country…the number of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, whom we used to treat at the hospitals has decreased, but the patients with severe symptoms who require ICU beds have not decreased."





Residents living near the holy Ganges river in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh say hundreds of bodies are being buried at the riverbank every day after being washed away to float in the river.





Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found floating in some Indian rivers after crematoriums have been left with backlogs due to high numbers of fatalities.





The catastrophic outbreak in India has killed at least 270,000 people so far.





It comes as the country has taken delivery of the second consignment of the Russian made Sputnik-V vaccine.





Sputnik-V is a two-dose shot that has been found to be more than 90 per cent effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19.





Russia's Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev says his country is pleased to support India.





"A second batch of the Sputnik V has landed in Hyderabad today. We are very happy to see that the Russian-Indian joint fight against the COVID-19, which is one of the vital areas of our bilateral cooperation has nowadays has probably stood rails and moving forward."











