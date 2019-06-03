Indigenous Australians more prone to suicide: study

Listen to this feature in Punjabi by clicking at the player on the top of the page.
"We cannot talk about building truthful relationships without being honest about the racialised realities of our social world." Source: AAP/Richard Iskov
Published 3 June 2019 at 6:49pm
By Aaron Fernandez
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
With more than 70 Indigenous Australians estimated to have taken their lives this year already, experts are worried that 2019 could be one of the worst years on record for suicide in Australia. New data from Beyond Blue is suggesting that suicidal behaviour among Australian men could be up to three times higher than previous estimates. It’s a disturbing trend that has led to calls for Scott Morrison to appoint a Minister for Suicide Prevention in the new government.
