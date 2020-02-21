Industrialist DD Saxena shares what it takes to set-up a successful business

Mr Saxena saw the scope in the Australian industry as an influence and began stamping out the bureaucratic and financial hurdles-one by one.





In 2012, Mr Saxena raised funds from friends across the globe, garnered the support of the banks in India and pitched in the remaining funds to set-up Riverina Oils and Bio-Energy (ROBE).





ROBE is today a $150m worth oilseed crushing and refining plant that employs the latest technology to extract oil from canola seeds.





The entrepreneur who has worked globally and has set up nine green-field projects in four different countries said the journey was not without its challenges.





“Australia is a very difficult place to put up a manufacturing asset.





“The regulation, the EPA, the approval and the government bureaucracy delayed us by three years and doubled our project cost. So what was meant to $75-80 m worth project turned into a $150m project.





“But in the end, it has been an interesting journey and what we have established is a significant footprint,” said Mr Saxena.





In his advice to young Indian migrants, he added that the best way to succeed in this country is to “get some experience and be an entrepreneur on your own.”





“Professionals are likely to get better quality jobs but don’t give up if you intend to stay here as a migrant. Get into small and medium enterprises over a period of time.





“I know a lot of Indians who started in a small way and have done very well,” said Mr Saxena.





