SBS Punjabi

Inquiry into hotel quarantine bungle begins in Victoria

SBS Punjabi

The Hon Jennifer Coate at the quarantine hotel inquiry

The Hon Jennifer Coate at the quarantine hotel inquiry. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2020 at 10:45am, updated 21 July 2020 at 10:48am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Government departments, hotels, and private security contractors will be amongst those required to front an inquiry into Victoria's botched coronavirus hotel quarantine program. Opening statements have been heard, with retired judge Jennifer Coate saying she expects the full cooperation of ‘decision-makers’ in the inquiry.

Published 21 July 2020 at 10:45am, updated 21 July 2020 at 10:48am
By Abby Dinham
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At least 19 guards, their families and other close contacts tested positive at Rydges on Swanston and a second outbreak linked to the Stamford Plaza hotel spreading to over 40 cases.

Four other hotels were also named, as well as eight security companies while government departments including the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Premier and Cabinet have been required to give information.

Leading the inquiry Justice Jennifer Coate says she expects all those involved to comply.

I expect no less than full frank and timely cooperation from all relevant government departments entities and persons.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?