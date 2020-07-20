SBS Punjabi

Masks mandatory in Melbourne, as Victoria reports over 600 cases during weekend

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces that masks will become mandatory in parts of Melbourne.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: AAP

Published 20 July 2020 at 11:56am, updated 20 July 2020 at 12:03pm
By Marcus Megalokonomous
Presented by MP Singh
The wearing of face masks will be mandatory in Melbourne from Thursday this week, after Victoria recorded 638 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths over the weekend. It comes as new rules and support measures for aged care are announced, as other states and territories implement further preventative measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Victoria’s state of emergency has been extended until at least the 16th of August. The announcement comes as the state reported 363 new cases on Saturday and a further 275 overnight.

The national death toll is now 123.

Thirty-six of the 363 new cases are connected to known and controlled outbreaks, while 327 of them remain under investigation.

As a result, new restrictions have been announced. 

Face masks or face covering will be mandatory for residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.  

The new rule will commence on Thursday July 23 (after 11.59pm on Wednesday), however, Premier Daniel Andrews is encouraging people to start immediately.

He warns a $200 fine will be issued for failure to comply with the new requirement.

You need to be wearing a mask, and I stress - or a face covering - I hope that not one single fine needs to be issued. That is my genuine hope.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

