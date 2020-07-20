Masks mandatory in Melbourne, as Victoria reports over 600 cases during weekend

Victoria’s state of emergency has been extended until at least the 16th of August. The announcement comes as the state reported 363 new cases on Saturday and a further 275 overnight.





The national death toll is now 123.





Thirty-six of the 363 new cases are connected to known and controlled outbreaks, while 327 of them remain under investigation.





As a result, new restrictions have been announced.





Face masks or face covering will be mandatory for residents in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.





The new rule will commence on Thursday July 23 (after 11.59pm on Wednesday), however, Premier Daniel Andrews is encouraging people to start immediately.





He warns a $200 fine will be issued for failure to comply with the new requirement.





You need to be wearing a mask, and I stress - or a face covering - I hope that not one single fine needs to be issued. That is my genuine hope.





