Interest rates on hold but experts warn rise is imminent

While House prices continue their rise across Australia, there are more signs the growth rate is stabilising.





According to the latest Core Logic research, property values have risen more than 22 per cent over the past year.





But CoreLogic Research Director Tim Lawless says in key markets, that pace is starting to slow.





"Remember, back in March of last year we were seeing housing values rise nearly 3 per cent month on month and that's gradually wound down to around one per cent month on month. So the broader trend here is clearly one that's pointing to a slowdown or softening."





And while borrowers may have been given a reprieve from higher interest rates, researcher Sally Tindall from RateCity.com.au says it may be a temporary one.





"We all know they are on the way up. It's just a matter of when. But what the RBA is looking to have is more data to understand whether these inflationary pressures we are feeling at the moment are transitory or they are here to stay. The RBA is also looking for sustained wages growth across the board because they want to make sure that we can all afford the rate hike when it does finally come.





