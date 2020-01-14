SBS Punjabi

International fallout over Tehran plane crash increases

Iran protests

Iranians light candles for victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 during as they protest in front of the Amir Kabir University in Tehran. Source: AAP

Published 14 January 2020 at 11:25am
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

The international fallout over Iran's admission it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane - continues to amplify. Thousands of protesters have hit Iran's streets, claiming a government cover-up, furious over days of denials from Tehran that it fired missiles at the aircraft.

Iran’s leadership had hoped that by admitting responsibility for shooting down the passenger plane, tempers abroad and at home would ease. But that hasn’t been the case.

Protesters chanted anti-corruption messages, accusing the government of a cover-up. Videos circulating online purport to show crowds fleeing police who had fired tear gas, while some activists are claiming security forces also fired live rounds.

US President Donald Trump tweeted to Iran's leaders, in English and Farsi, not to kill protesters. A message as General Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s revolutionary guard, became the latest official to apologise for the downing of the Boeing 737.

