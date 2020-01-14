International fallout over Tehran plane crash increases

Iran’s leadership had hoped that by admitting responsibility for shooting down the passenger plane, tempers abroad and at home would ease. But that hasn’t been the case.





Protesters chanted anti-corruption messages, accusing the government of a cover-up. Videos circulating online purport to show crowds fleeing police who had fired tear gas, while some activists are claiming security forces also fired live rounds.





US President Donald Trump tweeted to Iran's leaders, in English and Farsi, not to kill protesters. A message as General Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s revolutionary guard, became the latest official to apologise for the downing of the Boeing 737.



