Highlights International Students Help Organisation of Australia petitions to increase validity of IELTS and PTE results

Due to the closure of Australian borders and coaching centres, visa validity of many students is nearing lapse

International students may lose visa if validity lapses, says petitioner

A support group in Australia comprising international students from various migrant backgrounds, has started an online petition to seek an extension in the validity of IELTS and PTE exam results from two to five years.





At present, results are valid for two years. Their vailidty may be fast lapsing for a large number of students, who are unable to renew or apply for new visas using these results, as Australia’s border remain closed.





International Students Help Organisation of Australia is trying to galvanise support for their cause by attending community events across major Australian cities and spreading awareness about them.





Advertisement

International student group in Australia seeks extension of the validity of IELTS/PTE exams. Source: Jugandeep





One of the founders of the International Students Help Organisation of Australia, Sydney’s Jugandeep Singh Jawaharwala told SBS Punjabi how many students are currently at risk of losing their visa status.





“The results of those students who passed IELTS and PTE exams before the border closure, are on the verge of lapsing their validity of two years,” Mr Jawaharwala says.





“The pandemic has affected all sections of the society without exception. But the student community, which lives far away from family and has to manage fees and bills, is the worst affected,” he adds.





International student group petitions extension of IELTS, PTE result validity and seeks other reforms. Source: IELTS





In addition, the association is also petitioning for another change in the pattern of these exams.





The petitioners say that a student should be allowed to take two consecutive tests in a month and the better of the two scores should be considered for the visa application.





“After getting enough signatures, International Students Help Organisation of Australia will take it to the Australian government, requesting them to make these changes for the betterment of student community”, says Mr Jawaharwala.





While migrants from all backgrounds have lent their support to this petition, Mr Jawaharwala adds the Nepali and Filipino community have joined forces in “very encouraging numbers”.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus











