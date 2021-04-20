SBS Punjabi

International student group petitions extension of IELTS, PTE result validity

IELTS/PTE

The online petition seeks extension for the time limit of English language proficiency exam results, as well as a change in result assessment. Source: Supplied by Jugandeep Singh Jawaharwala

Published 20 April 2021 at 12:54pm, updated 20 April 2021 at 1:06pm
By MP Singh
International Students Help Organisation of Australia intends to make a representation before the federal government based on this online petition. They are concerned that the validity of these results may be fast lapsing for many students, who are unable to renew or apply for new visas, as Australia’s border remain closed.

Highlights
  • International Students Help Organisation of Australia petitions to increase validity of IELTS and PTE results
  • Due to the closure of Australian borders and coaching centres, visa validity of many students is nearing lapse
  • International students may lose visa if validity lapses, says petitioner
A support group in Australia comprising international students from various migrant backgrounds, has started an online petition to seek an extension in the validity of IELTS and PTE exam results from two to five years.

At present, results are valid for two years. Their vailidty may be fast lapsing for a large number of students, who are unable to renew or apply for new visas using these results, as Australia’s border remain closed.

International Students Help Organisation of Australia is trying to galvanise support for their cause by attending community events across major Australian cities and spreading awareness about them.

IELTS/PTE
International student group in Australia seeks extension of the validity of IELTS/PTE exams. Source: Jugandeep


One of the founders of the International Students Help Organisation of Australia, Sydney’s Jugandeep Singh Jawaharwala told SBS Punjabi how many students are currently at risk of losing their visa status.

“The results of those students who passed IELTS and PTE exams before the border closure, are on the verge of lapsing their validity of two years,” Mr Jawaharwala says.

“The pandemic has affected all sections of the society without exception. But the student community, which lives far away from family and has to manage fees and bills, is the worst affected,” he adds.

IELTS
International student group petitions extension of IELTS, PTE result validity and seeks other reforms. Source: IELTS


In addition, the association is also petitioning for another change in the pattern of these exams.

The petitioners say that a student should be allowed to take two consecutive tests in a month and the better of the two scores should be considered for the visa application.

“After getting enough signatures, International Students Help Organisation of Australia will take it to the Australian government, requesting them to make these changes for the betterment of student community”, says Mr Jawaharwala.

While migrants from all backgrounds have lent their support to this petition, Mr Jawaharwala adds the Nepali and Filipino community have joined forces in “very encouraging numbers”.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

