Ipswich Indian restaurant owner robbed over 20 times in seven years

The owner of Ipswich-based Indian restaurant Mehfil, Rajesh Sharma is devastated after $24,000 was allegedly robbed from his Brisbane restaurant in a daylight robbery - but it's only the latest in a string of ongoing crimes which he says are migrant targeted.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi , Sharma has shared his fear and frustration of what he says is now years of repeated robberies, staff stabbings and constant racial abuse in Ipswich, a suburb located in the south-west of the Brisbane metropolitan area.





Sharma, says that his restaurant and bottle shop have been robbed more than 20 times over the past seven years.





"The bitter truth is that migrants have been targeted again and again in this area."





"I don’t want to blame politicians but wonder where the society is heading."





"I am afraid to say that Pauline Hanson is from this area and she has no intention to help the migrants."





Pauline Hanson of course started her political career in Ipswich, which is also where she famously ran a fish and chip shop before entering into a member of Ipswich City Council as a member. It now represents a smaller part of her broader constituency as a Federal Senator for Queensland.





"In Ipswich, we are living in constant fear and frustration," says Sharma.





"With one of my staff members stabbed, family members been spat on, racially abused, what else we are waiting for?"





Listen to Rajesh Sharma’s interview with SBS Punjabi ' Preetinder Singh Grewal (In English):











This time the alleged thief’s activity on Tuesday late afternoon has been captured on CCTV .





"The man took the safe key out of the draw, unlocked the safe and placed the $23,949 in his bag," said Mr Sharma.





"But there is something fishy about this robbery. The thief looks so calm and relaxed and it seemed like he knew everything.”





“He knew when my staff would be out of sight."





"At this stage, all I can do is to speculate."





CCTV image of the alleged thief at Indian Mehfil Restaurant in Ipswich Source: Supplied





Mr Sharma said he was only insured for $5000.





"My only hope to get the other cash of $19,000 is only if police caught him with the cash, which is highly unlikely," said Mr Sharma.





"I think it is less to do with police but the society."





"I have been robbed many times in this area."





"I don’t know what to do. One of my staff members was stabbed and my family members been spat on. It is an extreme with migrant communities being targeted again and again."





"The area is good for business but how much can I tolerate. I cannot live in this constant fear with my family and staff under constant threat," said Mr Sharma in devastation.





Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.









