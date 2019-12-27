SBS Punjabi

Is Australia correctly represented in Parliament?

Liberal Senator Clair Chandler

Elected Tasmanian Liberal Senator Claire Chandler.

Published 27 December 2019 at 3:06pm
Known collectively in Canberra as ‘The Millennials’, 10 Senators and 13 Members of Parliament born between 1981 and 1996 are the faces and voices of generational change in the Australian parliament. While required diversity is under-represented in Canberra, Australia’s four youngest parliamentarians believe the faces of the Senate and House of Representatives are slowly beginning to change.

34-year-old Anika Wells is the youngest woman in the House of Representatives. She decided to run for parliament as she nursed her newborn daughter during President Trump’s inauguration.

At 31, fellow Queenslander Phillip Thompson is Australia’s youngest MP. 

With the help of his family – and the Invictus Games – Philip turned his post traumatic stress into post traumatic growth, going on to win Australia’s most marginal seat at the last election.

But the title of Australia’s youngest parliamentarian belongs to 25-year-old Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John. He says neither his age – nor his wheelchair – should define his abilities.

Tasmanian Liberal Claire Chandler has experienced a long journey to Canberra but at 29, she is now Australia’s youngest female Senator and a role model for other young women.

