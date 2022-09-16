How the rising interest rates affect the property market

Gurpreet Singh, living in Melbourne for the last ten years, is now ready to buy his first house.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, he says he has recently noticed a drop in property prices.





But finding and keeping affordable housing is becoming increasingly difficult for those renting.





Advertisement

To get more information on the current situation of the property market, SBS Punjabi spoke to Gurpreet Singh Deol, a Melbourne-based real estate company owner who shared some tips for new property buyers and people looking for a house to rent.



