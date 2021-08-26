SBS Punjabi

Is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan making her Bollywood debut?

SBS Punjabi

sUHANA kHAN

Is SRK's daughter Suhana Khan making her debut in Bollywood? Source: Instragram/Suhana Khan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2021 at 1:11pm, updated 26 August 2021 at 1:19pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

King Khan SRK's daughter Suhana Khan is reportedly going to make her Bollywood debut soon, as per the Indian media reports. The star kid is likely to be launched by director Zoya Akhtar through her upcoming project. All this and more in our weekly update from the world of cinema and melody.

Published 26 August 2021 at 1:11pm, updated 26 August 2021 at 1:19pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
According to reports, Zoya is working on the Indian adaptation of the international comic book Archie for a streaming platform in which Suhana will star. 

The star kid has been trending on Twitter since the news of her potential debut broke.

In other news, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are in Russia to shoot for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. While Salman will be seen reprising his role as a RAW agent in Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif will play ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agent Zoya. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi in a negative role.

Advertisement
 

Click on the player above to listen to the full audio report.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Previous podcasts

Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to star in ‘Thank God’

IFFM 2021 celebrates dynamic voices, diversity, and path-breaking cinema from India



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack