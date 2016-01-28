SBS Punjabi

It is "gross injustice" to lose whole family in one accident

Rupin Datta and wife Anamika

Rupin Datta and wife Anamika Source: Facebook

Published 28 January 2016 at 2:51pm, updated 28 January 2016 at 3:31pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
"You could not find a better man than Rupen" That is how Naresh Mangal describes Rupen. Rupen Datta passed away on Wednesday afternoon in India

The entire community is once again in shock after learning about the demise of Adelaide restaurant owner Rupendra Datta. Rupen's close friend Naresh told SBS that the restaurant staff was initially hopeful of Rupen's recovery and were still running the restaurant as normal in the hope that Rupin will one day return to Adelaide. Those hopes were crushed yesterday afternoon when they received the sad news that Rupen did not survive his injuries and at 1:20 pm on 27th January,2016, Rupin breathed his last.

READ MORE

"I'm in complete shock", says a friend of the Adelaide family struck by tragedy in India



Naresh has known Rupen since 2005 and was affectionately called "uncle" by both Rupen and his wife Anamika. According to Naresh, it wasn't just Rupen who had a pleasant and helpful nature but his wife, who was from Punjabi background, was ever so happy and cheerful. He could not fault the couple in anyway. They both were known for helping people, especially the new arrivals in the country like students etc.

READ MORE

Grandfather dies of 'shock' after learning of Adelaide family's deaths



On being asked if the restaurant will operate as usual from now on, Naresh said," It all depends on the legality of the issue. The restaurant is on a lease and if Rupen's staff and friends will be allowed to run the restaurant after his death, they will certainly do so."

Rupen and Anamika are survived by two sisters on Rupen's side and one sister on Anamika's side.

Car involved in the accident
Source: AAP


 

