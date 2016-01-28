It is "gross injustice" to lose whole family in one accident

The entire community is once again in shock after learning about the demise of Adelaide restaurant owner Rupendra Datta. Rupen's close friend Naresh told SBS that the restaurant staff was initially hopeful of Rupen's recovery and were still running the restaurant as normal in the hope that Rupin will one day return to Adelaide. Those hopes were crushed yesterday afternoon when they received the sad news that Rupen did not survive his injuries and at 1:20 pm on 27th January,2016, Rupin breathed his last.











Naresh has known Rupen since 2005 and was affectionately called "uncle" by both Rupen and his wife Anamika. According to Naresh, it wasn't just Rupen who had a pleasant and helpful nature but his wife, who was from Punjabi background, was ever so happy and cheerful. He could not fault the couple in anyway. They both were known for helping people, especially the new arrivals in the country like students etc.











On being asked if the restaurant will operate as usual from now on, Naresh said," It all depends on the legality of the issue. The restaurant is on a lease and if Rupen's staff and friends will be allowed to run the restaurant after his death, they will certainly do so."





Rupen and Anamika are survived by two sisters on Rupen's side and one sister on Anamika's side.





Source: AAP









