It's not just smokers who get lung cancer - Australia's deadliest cancer

A hospital room

Source: Photo by Allie Smith on Unsplash

Published 11 February 2020 at 3:28pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Shamsher Kainth
Lung Cancer is Australia's deadliest cancer, killing more people than breast and prostate cancer. But there's no national screening or early detection program, meaning patients are often diagnosed too late. Now survivors are speaking out, in a bid to dispel the myth that only smokers get lung cancer.

