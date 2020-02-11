It's not just smokers who get lung cancer - Australia's deadliest cancer

Source: Photo by Allie Smith on Unsplash
Published 11 February 2020 at 3:28pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Lung Cancer is Australia's deadliest cancer, killing more people than breast and prostate cancer. But there's no national screening or early detection program, meaning patients are often diagnosed too late. Now survivors are speaking out, in a bid to dispel the myth that only smokers get lung cancer.
