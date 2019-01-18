Jaggi Johal gets bail; Johal’s lawyer speak about legal proceedings

Jagtar Singh Johal (L) and his lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjhpur (R) Source: Supplied
Published 18 January 2019 at 5:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Scottish Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal has been granted bail in one of the seven cases he is facing in different parts of the state. Johal is facing charges of allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to kill minority leaders in Punjab. SBS Punjabi spoke to Johal’s lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjpur to get more details of the legal proceedings.
