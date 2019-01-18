SBS Punjabi

Jaggi Johal gets bail; Johal’s lawyer speak about legal proceedings

SBS Punjabi

Jaggi Johal Jaspal Singh Manjhpur

Jagtar Singh Johal (L) and his lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjhpur (R) Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 January 2019 at 5:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Scottish Sikh activist Jagtar Singh Johal has been granted bail in one of the seven cases he is facing in different parts of the state. Johal is facing charges of allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to kill minority leaders in Punjab. SBS Punjabi spoke to Johal’s lawyer Jaspal Singh Manjpur to get more details of the legal proceedings.

Published 18 January 2019 at 5:57pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?