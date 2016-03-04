SBS Punjabi

Jagjit Singh Bindra - ex CEO Caltex Australia

SBS Punjabi

JS Bindra

Source: Supplied

Published 4 March 2016 at 2:06pm, updated 4 March 2016 at 8:56pm
Source: SBS

Jagjit singh Bindra rose from a very humble family in India to top levels of corporate world. He studied without any luxuries, took a loan to go to US for Masters in chemical engineering and started his career has an engineer. One comment made about his looks and background changed all, he vowed to become top level executive to prove that comment wrong. He was CEO of Caltex Australia when it was not in very good situation, had shared below dollar value. He worked hard with his colleagues and made it to profits from losses - the share prices rose to more than $5. In this talk he gives us some tips on how to be successful in life - honesty, integrity and hard work on top of his list. He shares about his passion for cooking and how he keeping himself busy these days

