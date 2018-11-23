SBS Punjabi

Jashandeep Kaur wins another gold in NSW state volleyball championships

Jashandeep Kaur

has won 4 medals in total; 2 Gold and 2 Silver Source: Jashandeep

Published 23 November 2018
By MP Singh
Available in other languages

Jashandeep Kaur started playing volleyball at the age of 13. She was in India back then and went on to play in four national championships, winning gold in one. Now in Sydney, she currently represents the UTS team and has already struck gold twice this year.

After coming to Australia to study masters in IT in 2016, Jashandeep struggled a bit to strike a balance between studies, work and her love for volleyball. But with consistent passion and drive to make a mark in this field, Jashandeep joined Super Sikhs Sports and Culture where she could only play in the boys team because not many girls in the Punjabi community played volleyball.

Jashandeep Kaur
has won Gold in NSW state volleyball Source: Jashandeep


Jashandeep proudly told SBS Punjabi, ‘State Cup has various divisions like one, two and honours. I played for UTS team in division one and the honours. There were four games in this year’s State Cup to be played in a single day and our team won all four games and thereby winning the gold’.

Jashandeep Kaur
playing one of the grand finals to achieve Gold Source: Jashandeep


‘I started playing volleyball at age of 13 when studying in Rara Sahib School in Punjab. I didn’t have any professional coaches but our school teachers gave us some tips for the game. I played this game for seven years, represented in four nationals and won one final. I was also awarded "best striker of the year" award’.

Jashandeep gives credit for her achievements to her family, especially her mother. ‘My mum was a great supporter and motivated me to excel equally in sports as well as in studies. But I am disappointed to see that there are hardly any girls from Indian background in this game’.

Jashandeep Kaur
After playing for all boys team, Jashandeep found great team in UTS. Source: Jashandeep


‘Australia is a country where one can play and enjoy any kind of sport. And there is a huge difference between the training facilities and actual games in India and Australia. What we used to train in a week back in India can be achieved in a couple of hours here in Australia because of top professionalism.  One has to pay for the facilities here but there is value for money’.

Jashandeep became a baptized Sikh in 2017 and started wearing traditional dastar but that has caused no hurdles to her love for volleyball.

In her spare time, Jashandeep is learning calligraphy and dreams of doing kirtan and gatka as well.

