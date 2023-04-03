'Love for language': Punjabi poet Jaswant Singh Zafar spills his literary secrets

Key Points Jaswant Singh Zafar is a well-known Punjabi poet, writer and illustrator

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, he talks about poetry and adding scientific value to the poems

Among his notable published books are 'Budha Dareya', Nanak Aevai Janiey','Eh Banda Ki Hunda' and 'Sikh Sou Khoj Lahey'

Delving deep into his poetic journey, Mr Zafar says writing is a way of dealing with life.





"I have no intention of creating anything with a purpose. Punjab's plight after 1984 planted the seeds of poetry in me," he says.



Jaswant Singh Zafar during an interview at SBS studio in Melbourne. Mr Zafar has written over 200 poems on the issues affecting our everyday lives in a career spanning 30 years.





"I try to invoke the invisible thoughts behind the visible external reality, keeping nature as the root of all relations," he says.





The former deputy chief engineer has also written plays and prose besides poetry.





Click this audio button to listen to his interview in Punjabi.

