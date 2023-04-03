'Love for language': Punjabi poet Jaswant Singh Zafar spills his literary secrets

jaswant singh zafar.jpeg

Punjabi writer Jaswant Singh Zafar at SBS Studios, Melbourne.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In a conversation with SBS Punjabi, acclaimed poet, writer and illustrator Jaswant Singh Zafar speaks about his passion for the Punjabi language and poetry and shares his views on the relationship between human life, science, religion and nature.

Key Points
  • Jaswant Singh Zafar is a well-known Punjabi poet, writer and illustrator
  • In an interview with SBS Punjabi, he talks about poetry and adding scientific value to the poems
  • Among his notable published books are 'Budha Dareya', Nanak Aevai Janiey','Eh Banda Ki Hunda' and 'Sikh Sou Khoj Lahey'
Delving deep into his poetic journey, Mr Zafar says writing is a way of dealing with life.

"I have no intention of creating anything with a purpose. Punjab's plight after 1984 planted the seeds of poetry in me," he says.
Image.jpeg
Jaswant Singh Zafar during an interview at SBS studio in Melbourne.
Mr Zafar has written over 200 poems on the issues affecting our everyday lives in a career spanning 30 years.

"I try to invoke the invisible thoughts behind the visible external reality, keeping nature as the root of all relations," he says.

The former deputy chief engineer has also written plays and prose besides poetry.

Click this audio button to listen to his interview in Punjabi.
LISTEN TO
punjabi_22march2023_jaswantzafar.mp3 image

A conversation with Punjabi poet Jaswant Singh Zafar.

21:21
READ MORE

Dr Surjit Patar speaks about his love and passion for Punjabi poetry and language

Jaswant Zafar’s 'Mool Mantar' painting raises funds and spirits

From an engineer to songwriter: Baba Beli shares his creative journey

Share

Latest podcast episodes

kitaab parchool.jpeg

Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: 'Apnay Naal Salawan' by Khizar Mohsin

WORKERS WAGES STOCK

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 31 March 2023

Experts say getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself against influenza

Experts urge Australians to protect themselves against influenza as another early virus season appears likely

Volunteers perform a free tuberculosis clinic in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Guizhou province.

More effort needed to end global tuberculosis epidemic