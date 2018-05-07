Jimmy Shergill speaks about Punjabi movie ‘Daana Paani’

SBS Punjabi

Jimmy Shergill

Simi Chahal and Jimmy Shergill in Punjabi movie 'Daana Paani' Source: SBS

Published 7 May 2018 at 5:41pm, updated 7 May 2018 at 5:51pm
By Preetinder Grewal
After the success of ‘Rabb Da Radio’, the most talked about duo of Punjabi Film Industry, Jass Grewal and Tarnvir Jagpal are back to hit the big screen through their movie ‘Daana Paani’.

Jimmy Shergill is one of the biggest stars in Punjabi cinema. After his lead role in 'Jindua', he is back in action in a Punjabi movie 'Daana Paani' directed by Tarnvir Jagpal.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Jimmy Shergill said that the movie will prove a bundle of entertainment for all age groups.

“We have tried to depict various emotions including love, romance, action and pain just in one movie,” he said.

“I am very excited about this project. The success of this movie will definitely give a new direction to Punjabi cinema.

For the first time, Jimmy Shergill is sharing the big screen with actress Simmi Chahal.

'Daana Paani' is a love story of epic proportion between two characters set in a bygone era.

The movie explores the early days of 1962, when Havildar Mehtaab Singh (Jimmy Shergill) is given the responsibility of personally informing the family of a martyred Lance Naik of his wartime demise, and along the way encounters an oppressed young village woman, Basant Kaur (Simmi Chahal).

The trials and tribulations of their unexpected attraction sets each on a course of life carrying repercussions for themselves, their families and a once quaint village struggling against the emergence of modern times.

The movie was released worldwide on 4th May.

