Kangana Ranaut to play lead role in period drama 'The Incarnation: Sita'

Bollywood Gupshup

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to play the role of Sita in her upcoming movie. Source: Twitter

Published 24 September 2021 at 1:27pm, updated 24 September 2021 at 1:36pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has signed a big-budgeted mythological movie 'The Incarnation - Sita.' She will essay the role of Goddess Sita in the period drama. This and more in our weekly update from the world of cinema and music.

'The Incarnation – Sita' will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. The film has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also scripted Kangana's recent outing 'Thalaivii'.

In other news from Btown, actress Tabu has started shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The production of this film was kept on hold due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Click on the player above to listen to this update in Punjabi.

