Kangana Ranaut to play lead role in period drama 'The Incarnation: Sita'

'The Incarnation – Sita' will be directed by Alaukik Desai and backed by producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio. The film has been penned by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also scripted Kangana's recent outing 'Thalaivii'.





In other news from Btown, actress Tabu has started shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The production of this film was kept on hold due to the second wave of the pandemic.





