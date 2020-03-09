Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar pay tributes to Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan

Amanullah Khan, a legendary comedian who ruled Pakistan's theatre and of late, television with his quick-witted performances, passed away at the age of 70 due to illness in Lahore last week.





His work, which transcended the border between Pakistan and India, took him to Mumbai to participate in popular stand-up comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Laughter Champions . The number of his Indian fans didn't stop increasing after that exposure.





Popular TV comedians Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar, who are seen on Indian television in The Kapil Sharma Show , took to their social media accounts to pay homage to Mr Khan.





In 2018, he was presented with the Pride of Performance Award by the president of Pakistan.





In this interview from 2018, listen to this man who made everyone who understood Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, or simply the language of comedy, laugh.





