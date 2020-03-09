SBS Punjabi

Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar pay tributes to Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan

SBS Punjabi

aman

Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan. Source: Masood Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 March 2020 at 4:12pm, updated 9 March 2020 at 6:33pm
By Masood Mallhi
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

A recipient of a high Pakistani civilian honour and the moniker, 'King of Comedy', Amanullah Khan will be remembered for his wit and perfect comic timing.

Published 9 March 2020 at 4:12pm, updated 9 March 2020 at 6:33pm
By Masood Mallhi
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Amanullah Khan, a legendary comedian who ruled Pakistan's theatre and of late, television with his quick-witted performances, passed away at the age of 70 due to illness in Lahore last week. 

His work, which transcended the border between Pakistan and India, took him to Mumbai to participate in popular stand-up comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Laughter Champions. The number of his Indian fans didn't stop increasing after that exposure. 

Popular TV comedians Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar, who are seen on Indian television in The Kapil Sharma Show, took to their social media accounts to pay homage to Mr Khan.

In 2018, he was presented with the Pride of Performance Award by the president of Pakistan. 

In this interview from 2018, listen to this man who made everyone who understood Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, or simply the language of comedy, laugh.

Click on the player inside the picture at the top of the page to listen to this podcast in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


ALSO READ

‘I didn’t expect the song do go viral’: Bushra Ansari

Meet ace Pakistani actress: Hina Dilpazeer



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?