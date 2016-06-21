Karthik Arasu - Independent candidate







Karthik was born and raised in India and comes from a successful business family. Karthik studied master of engineering (manufacturing) from Swinburne University and started his first service station with United Petroleum in 2000. He successfully owned & operated multiple sites for 13 years with United. Previously, he was also associated with Mobil, 7-Eleven, Shell, BP and Liberty.







Apart from his interest in small businesses, Karthik has always felt strongly for people and areas that were unheard and neglected, and nurtured a dream to be a strong voice for them. Holding fast to his dreams with a clear vision, Karthik is now running independently for Australian Federal Elections 2016.







Strongly believeing in Mahatma Gandhi's words -'The future depends on what you do today', Karthik is moving forward and calling us all for support to secure a better future for each one of us.



