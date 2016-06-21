SBS Punjabi

Karthik Arasu - Independent candidate

Karthik Arasu with Preeti McCarthy

Karthik Arasu with Preeti McCarthy

Published 21 June 2016 at 12:56pm, updated 21 June 2016 at 4:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
SBS Radio held an Election Exchange on Sunday the 19th of June 2016 on Federation Square, Melbourne where candidates and representatives from all parties and members of the community were given open invitation to participate in a healthy exchange of political views before the upcoming Federal Election on the 2nd of July 2016. As part of this Election Exchange, an Independent candidate for Senate, Mr Karthik Arasu talked to Preeti McCarthy from SBS Punjabi regarding the issues that he thinks are important for the Indian community.Mr Arasu told SBS Punjabi that he will support Parent Long Stay Visa and will ask for 5 years continuous stay for parents without any extra health care purchase from Australia, appropriate food labeling and public holidays for Eid and Diwali.

Karthik was born and raised in India and comes from a successful business family. Karthik studied master of engineering (manufacturing) from Swinburne University and started his first service station with United Petroleum in 2000. He successfully owned & operated multiple sites for 13 years with United. Previously, he was also associated with Mobil, 7-Eleven, Shell, BP and Liberty.

Apart from his interest in small businesses, Karthik has always felt strongly for people and areas that were unheard and neglected, and nurtured a dream to be a strong voice for them. Holding fast to his dreams with a clear vision, Karthik is now running independently for Australian Federal Elections 2016.

Strongly believeing in Mahatma Gandhi's words -'The future depends on what you do today', Karthik is moving forward and calling us all for support to secure a better future for each one of us.

Source: Karthik Arasu Facebook page

