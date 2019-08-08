'Kashmir situation likely to get more complicated'

The Indian-administered Kashmir has remained in lockdown after the Indian government’s move to scrap a special provision of the constitution giving the state of Jammu & Kashmir a special status, allowing it to pass its own laws. The special status also prevented people from other parts of India from owning land and getting government jobs in the state.





While the move has been welcomed by many in India, including some opposition political parties, concerns are around how the Kashmiri people react when the lockdown is lifted.





“This is the worst lockdown I have ever witnessed. There is a complete network and communication shutdown, and hardly any curfew passes are being issued,” Ramesh Vianayak, editor of Hindustan Times said.





“Eid is fast approaching and the government will have to ease the curfew-like conditions. What will happen then?”





Besides scrapping Article 370, the state of J&K has been bifurcated and brought under the direct control of India’s union government by turning it into two union territories.





“This is the first time in the history of India that a state has been turned into a union territory. Indian now has 28 states instead of 29, and I feel Kashmiris will not take this lying down, and we should expect to see a sharp reaction,” Mr Vinayak told SBS Punjabi.





“I don’t believe this will usher in an era of peace in Kashmir. Things are going to get very complicated now and I’m not sure this will lead to a solution to the Kashmir issue.”





"Legal experts are questioning the constitutionality of this step, and it may face a legal challenge in the Supreme Court of India,” he added.





He says with the US preparing to exit Afghanistan coupled with this move on Kashmir could impact the entire region.





