Kejriwal still our leader, but Punjab should be allowed to make its own decisions, says Sukhpal Khaira

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former leader of opposition in Punjab legislative assembly, Sukhpal Khaira says the interference by the party’s high command in state matters is “worse” than that by Congress.





Mr Khaira is currently leading a rebel faction of the party in Punjab after he was unceremoniously removed from the position of the Leader of Opposition, says his faction still considers party supremo Arvind Kejriwal their leader, but they are seeking independence to make decisions for the state unit.





“They [AAP’s high command] sent over 300 people to Punjab during the election and there’s no introspection till date as to what caused the election drubbing. Whereas even parties like Congress – [that’s known to be headed by one family party] doesn’t send more than two observers and most of the candidates are selected on the recommendation of the state leader,” Mr Khaira told SBS Punjabi in an exclusive interview.





Mr Khaira said he was removed from the position of LoP due to him calling a spade a spade, including his statement on the controversial issue of referendum 2020.





