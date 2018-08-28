SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Sukhpal Khaira to be expelled from AAP, says Bhagwant Mann

AAP Leaders Sukhpal Khaira and Bhagwant Mann

AAP Leaders Sukhpal Khaira and Bhagwant Mann Source: Supplied

Published 28 August 2018 at 4:11pm, updated 28 August 2018 at 6:48pm
By Paramjit Sona
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the party will soon expel Sukhpal Singh Khaira for violating party’s constitution and directions. Hear this news and much more in this week’s weekly Punjabi Diary. Here is the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the party will soon expel Sukhpal Singh Khaira for violating party’s constitution and directions.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the party will soon expel Sukhpal Singh Khaira for violating party’s constitution and directions.

However, the MLAs supporting Sukhpal Khaira have questioned MP Bhagwant Mann’s authority to make such claims

The former Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka has made another bid for peace via Twitter asking all MLAs to introspect on their role as representatives of people.

In his tweet on Sunday, Phoolka asked the MLAs to focus on news of other parties regarding their floor strategy for the ongoing Assembly session and not on issues like splitting the party.  

