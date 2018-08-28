Punjabi Diary: Sukhpal Khaira to be expelled from AAP, says Bhagwant Mann

Available in other languages

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said the party will soon expel Sukhpal Singh Khaira for violating party’s constitution and directions.





However, the MLAs supporting Sukhpal Khaira have questioned MP Bhagwant Mann’s authority to make such claims





The former Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka has made another bid for peace via Twitter asking all MLAs to introspect on their role as representatives of people.





In his tweet on Sunday, Phoolka asked the MLAs to focus on news of other parties regarding their floor strategy for the ongoing Assembly session and not on issues like splitting the party.





