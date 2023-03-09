Khalsa Aid lends a helping hand to international students struggling to settle in Australia
Khalsa Aid's networking program aims to help international students find their feet in Australia. Credit: Supplied
Khalsa Aid Australia's student networking initiative aims to provide a transformative opportunity for international students in Australia. Focusing on critical issues like mental health and student well-being, the program helps overseas students settle into their new lives with ease and confidence. The volunteers also provide career guidance to students to help them achieve their career aspirations.
