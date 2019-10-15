SBS Punjabi

Know how a ‘random tip’ helped this Perth woman speed up her Australian citizenship process

SBS Punjabi

Sukhpal Kaur

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2019 at 5:33pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 6:54pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Perth woman Sukhpal Kaur is one of the tens of thousands of people who apply to be Australian citizens every year. Ms Kaur said that following a lead from an SBS Punjabi article, she’s been able to get her citizenship approval within 55 days. Listen to this conversation how she was able to speed up this process.

Published 15 October 2019 at 5:33pm, updated 17 October 2019 at 6:54pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
If you are applying for Australian citizenship then you need to pass a
citizenship test
.

The test assesses English language skills and what you know about Australia and its citizenship.

The 20 multiple-choice questions test one's knowledge of Australia and its people, the system of governance and rights and duties of the people here. 

Perth-based Sukhpal Kaur said that she is happy after she cleared this hurdle with 100% marks.

Ms Kaur said that following a lead from an SBS Punjabi article, she’s been able to get her citizenship approved within 55 days.
“It was a random tip which turned out to be quite useful,” she said.

“The idea was to keep checking on the website to see if a cancellation hits and an earlier spot becomes available for a citizenship test.” 
ਇਹ ਵੀ ਪੜ੍ਹੋ:

ਨਾਗਰਿਕਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ 88 ਫੀਸਦੀ ਵਾਧਾ: ਜਾਣੋ ਇਸ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੇਜ਼ੀ ਲਿਆਉਣ ਦਾ ਢੰਗ



The SBS article mentions that the applicants may try to reschedule an appointment for the citizenship test, in case it’s originally scheduled many months away.

Ms Kaur said that she had read this article about one month before her citizenship test.

“The invitation for my citizenship test was for 12 November this year. But after reading the article, I tried to see if I could get an earlier appointment – and I got one for the next day. I am very relieved that it took me only 55 days to climb the ladder,” she said.

Ms Kaur said that her fast track citizenship ceremony will be held on 26 Oct. 

The whole process took about five months since the day of her application lodgement. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also Read

Australian citizenship approvals on the rise after hitting 15-year low

Migrants wait 493 days for Australian citizenship

Can you pass the Australian citizenship test?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?