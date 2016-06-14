Know the Australian Political Parties - The Nationals

Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP
Published 14 June 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 6:09pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
The Nationals party is one of the great survivors of Australian politics....priding itself on representing rural and regional communities for almost a century. At this election the Nationals have a chance to increase their parliamentary representation and influence within the Coalition with the Liberals. But as Preeti McCarthy reports, leader Senator Barnaby Joyce has a fight on his hands in his own New South Wales seat of New England.
