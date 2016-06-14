SBS Punjabi

Know the Australian Political Parties - The Nationals

SBS Punjabi

Barnaby Joyce

Barnaby Joyce Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 6:09pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

The Nationals party is one of the great survivors of Australian politics....priding itself on representing rural and regional communities for almost a century. At this election the Nationals have a chance to increase their parliamentary representation and influence within the Coalition with the Liberals. But as Preeti McCarthy reports, leader Senator Barnaby Joyce has a fight on his hands in his own New South Wales seat of New England.

Published 14 June 2016 at 5:41pm, updated 14 June 2016 at 6:09pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?