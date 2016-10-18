SBS Punjabi

Know the story of Massa Singh - Australian Sikh Heritage

Massa Singh

Massa Singh Source: Supplied

Published 18 October 2016 at 7:21pm, updated 23 October 2016 at 10:38am
By Preetinder Grewal
Here we talk to Massa Singh's great grandson Shashpal Singh Chahal to know more about this wrestling legend. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

Massa Singh was a camel driver, a hawker, a formidable athlete and a wrestler.

Some history sources mention that he lived in Leederville in 1896.

He was one of the applicants for the cremation grounds in Perth. He died in Perth and would, most likely, been cremated at the Riverton cremation grounds.

There are several newspaper references to Massa in relation to his wrestling competitions and Court matters.

In May 1922, Massa Singh, like many other Cameleers was owed money by his employers the West Australian Portland Cement Co., Ltd, and took them to court for unpaid labour.

Massa Singh
Massa Singh - A File Photo (State Records Office of Western Australia) Source: State Records Office of WA


Masa
Massa
Massa
