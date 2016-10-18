Know the story of Massa Singh - Australian Sikh Heritage

Massa Singh was a camel driver, a hawker, a formidable athlete and a wrestler.





Some history sources mention that he lived in Leederville in 1896.





He was one of the applicants for the cremation grounds in Perth. He died in Perth and would, most likely, been cremated at the Riverton cremation grounds.





There are several newspaper references to Massa in relation to his wrestling competitions and Court matters.





In May 1922, Massa Singh, like many other Cameleers was owed money by his employers the West Australian Portland Cement Co., Ltd, and took them to court for unpaid labour.





