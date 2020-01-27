Know why this Indian Australian supports ‘change the date’ campaign

SBS Punjabi

Navdeep Singh participated in the ‘Invasion Day’ protest march in Brisbane yesterday.

Navdeep Singh participated in the ‘Invasion Day’ protest march in Brisbane yesterday. Source: Supplied

Published 27 January 2020 at 10:04pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Marking Australia Day on January 26 is becoming increasingly divisive, with indigenous Australians arguing the date "celebrates" the day the country was "invaded" by British forces and therefore, needs to be changed. Indigenous Australians and their supporters refer to January 26 as Invasion Day. Brisbane-based Indian community representative Navdeep Singh has been participating in 'change the date' protests and rallies since last three years. He advocated the need for an open and respectful conversation regarding the change in the date for Australia Day. Here he speaks about his participation and support for this campaign.

