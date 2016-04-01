Kolkata bridge collapse "an act of God", says builder

Being a busy commercial centre, shoppers, vendors, pedestrians and people in vehicles found it hard to escape when tonnes of concrete fell on them. Eyewitnesses said that the crashing noise was so loud, that if felt like a bomb explosion. Latest reports put the death toll at 24, with around 70 people injured, many of whom are still stuck under the debris.





Whilst a local politician has called this a "monumental tragedy", a spokesperson representing the builder called in "an act of God". It should be noted, that this flyover was meant to have been completed by 2009, but seven years on, only 60% of it was constructed.



