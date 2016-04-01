SBS Punjabi

Kolkata bridge collapse "an act of God", says builder

The flyover that fell over

The Kolkata flyover that fell over

Published 1 April 2016 at 6:21pm, updated 1 April 2016 at 8:08pm
By Manpreet K Singh
A 100 metre section the flyover being built at Burrabazar in Kolkata city, came crashing down at noon yesterday.

Being a busy commercial centre, shoppers, vendors, pedestrians and people in vehicles found it hard to escape when tonnes of concrete fell on them. Eyewitnesses said that the crashing noise was so loud, that if felt like a bomb explosion. Latest reports put the death toll at 24, with around 70 people injured, many of whom are still stuck under the debris. 

Whilst a local politician has called this a "monumental tragedy", a spokesperson representing the builder called in "an act of God". It should be noted, that this flyover was meant to have been completed by 2009, but seven years on, only 60% of it was constructed. 

Manpreet K Singh brings you this report, with accounts by eyewitnesses and the NDRF chief

