ਕਾਮਾਗਾਟਾਮਾਰੂ ਘਟਨਾ ਦੇ ਲਈ ਮੁਆਫੀ - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has formally apologized in the country's parliament for the Komagata Maru incident in 1914, in which hundreds of Sikh, Muslim and Hindu passengers were denied entry to Canada and forced to return to India where they were fired upon by the police.





