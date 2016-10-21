Lahore protests against ban on Punjabi by Beakonhouse School

Where we love our own language Punjabi, we also give full respect to other languages at the same time. Punjabi lovers of Lahore, Pakistan have come out openly to show due regard to the sweet Punjabi language. SBS Punjabi salutes to all such lovers of Punjabi across both sides of Pakistan and India.
It is very unfortunate that a renowned school system in Pakistan has called Punjabi as language of rude people. Punjabi is language of Gurus, Peers and Avtaars and is spoken by millions of people across both countries.
