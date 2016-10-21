SBS Punjabi

Lahore protests against ban on Punjabi by Beakonhouse School

SBS Punjabi

Mallhi

Mallhi Source: Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 7:51pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

It is very unfortunate that a renowned school system in Pakistan has called Punjabi as language of rude people. Punjabi is language of Gurus, Peers and Avtaars and is spoken by millions of people across both countries.

Published 21 October 2016 at 7:51pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Where we love our own language Punjabi, we also give full respect to other languages at the same time. Punjabi lovers of Lahore, Pakistan have come out openly to show due regard to the sweet Punjabi language. SBS Punjabi salutes to all such lovers of Punjabi across both sides of Pakistan and India.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?