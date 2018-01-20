SBS Punjabi

Lahore’s Hindu temples narrate forgotten tales

SBS Punjabi

temple

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2018 at 6:28pm, updated 21 January 2018 at 5:16am
By Gautam Kapil
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Huge crowds of visitors to Lahore's famous Anarkali Bazaar, usually focus on the numerous shops that sell garments for women and children, hardly noticing what lays behind. This is one of the cherished landmarks of authentic Lahore, which have withstood the test of time, and if you look closely at the ornate building behind the shops, an orange temple flag flutters in the breeze.

Published 20 January 2018 at 6:28pm, updated 21 January 2018 at 5:16am
By Gautam Kapil
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
There were about 15 Hindu temples standing in Lahore city when partition took place in 1947.  Krishna Temple has still got its structure in this legendary bazar. Besides Krishna Temple, Valmiki Temple is the only functional temple in Lahore. Mahadev Mandir, Doodh Wali Mata Mandir and Jain Temple are the other famous  temples of the historic city.   

 

 
temple
Glimpse of Jain Mandir Source: SBS


 

Valmiki Mandir is one of the two functional Hindu temples in Lahore, where Valmikis gather to mark religious occasions, like Diwali. At a little distance from the turret, deeper into the market, is the mausoleum of Qutub ud-Din Aibak, a slave who went on to become a king and establish the Mamluk dynasty’s rule over the Delhi Sultanate. The temple is managed and maintained by the Pakistan Hindu Council and Evacuee Trust Property Board. 

temple
One of Hindu temple, in D-Block, Model Town, Lahore. Source: Facebook


 

Click on the audio link above and hear about the story of Lahore's mandirs, as they stand today. 

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories

Latest news and updates in Pakistan Diary

Book Review of 'Harf Tandoor', written by Asghar Faheem

Masood Mallhi in an interview with Punjabi poet Ayub Kamooka



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?