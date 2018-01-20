Lahore’s Hindu temples narrate forgotten tales

There were about 15 Hindu temples standing in Lahore city when partition took place in 1947. Krishna Temple has still got its structure in this legendary bazar. Besides Krishna Temple, Valmiki Temple is the only functional temple in Lahore. Mahadev Mandir, Doodh Wali Mata Mandir and Jain Temple are the other famous temples of the historic city.











Glimpse of Jain Mandir Source: SBS











Valmiki Mandir is one of the two functional Hindu temples in Lahore, where Valmikis gather to mark religious occasions, like Diwali. At a little distance from the turret, deeper into the market, is the mausoleum of Qutub ud-Din Aibak, a slave who went on to become a king and establish the Mamluk dynasty’s rule over the Delhi Sultanate. The temple is managed and maintained by the Pakistan Hindu Council and Evacuee Trust Property Board.





One of Hindu temple, in D-Block, Model Town, Lahore. Source: Facebook











