Language has no existence apart from its speakers

Pritam Singh Rupal, who is also Secretary of Punjab Sangeet Naat Academy, emphasising on the history of International Mother Language Day says “The Language Movement, was a political movement in former East Pakistan advocating the recognition of the Bengali language as an official language of the then-Dominion of Pakistan, but taught us the importance of mother language”.





Rupal has spent more than two decades in theatre and films Source: Facebook, SBS





“UNESCO has flagged Punjabi in the endangered languages list, though condition is not that shoddier”, Rupal added. Learning other languages make your mother language more enrich, but eradicating and disremembering the ‘indigenous dialect’ indicates the vulnerabilities to Punjabi language.



























