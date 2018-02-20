SBS Punjabi

Language has no existence apart from its speakers

rupal

Pritam singh Rupal Source: SBS

Published 20 February 2018 at 7:55pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Gautam Kapil, ਗੌਤਮ ਕਪਿਲ
On International Mother Language Day 2018, celebrated every year on 21 February, UNESCO reiterates their commitments to linguistic diversity but what are the efforts being premeditated by community. Talking about the status of Punjabi language in this modern era, Chandigarh based Pritam Singh Rupal, Senior Journalist & Announcer from All India Radio expressed his sights.

Pritam Singh Rupal, who is also Secretary of Punjab Sangeet Naat Academy, emphasising on the history of International Mother Language Day says “The Language Movement, was a political movement in former East Pakistan advocating the recognition of the Bengali language as an official language of the then-Dominion of Pakistan, but taught us the importance of mother language”.  

 
rupal
Rupal has spent more than two decades in theatre and films Source: Facebook, SBS


“UNESCO has flagged Punjabi in the endangered languages list, though condition is not that shoddier”, Rupal added. Learning other languages make your mother language more enrich, but eradicating and disremembering the ‘indigenous dialect’ indicates the vulnerabilities to Punjabi language.    

 

