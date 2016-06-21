SBS Punjabi

Lehende Punjab Di Khabarsaar, 21 June 2016

Here is our Pak-Punjab based correspondent Janab Masood mallhi, in the weekly Pak Report. His report was presented on SBS Punjabi program on Tuesday, June 21, 2016, which touched upon issues of Punjab and national significance in Pakistan. Here's the podcast in case you missed hearing it on the radio. For missed programs, podcasts, and much more, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

Published 21 June 2016
By Masood mallhi
Source: SBS
