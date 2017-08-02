SBS Punjabi

Lets run City2Surf with Satnam Bajwa

Bajwa

Source: Bajwa

Published 2 August 2017 at 4:26pm, updated 2 August 2017 at 5:27pm
By MP Singh
Presented by MP Singh
Have you started preparing for oncoming City2Surf already? Here are some expert advice from ace runner Satnam Bajwa.

Satnam Bajwa, ace runner from times of college and Uni has taken part in most of City2Surfs since its start. What motivates him, what are the key things to note - listen to his motivational talk.

 

