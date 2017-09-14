SBS Punjabi

Lets talk about mental health of young workers in Australia

Sanam Sharma an HR expert

Sanam Sharma an HR expert

Published 14 September 2017 at 12:11pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Research shows that 1 in 4 young Australians are facing mental health difficulties at work and employers are looking at ways of ensuring that apart from providing a physically safe workplace, employees feel 'mentally safe' as well.

Sanam Sharma, an HR expert who was recently a panelist at a mental health conference for young workers, tells us more in this interview.

