'Like Christmas, people from far drove down to peek into Diwali lights and decorations'

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Jitesh Kumar, co-winner of this year's Diwali Lights Competition, said, "I started decorating my house weeks before Diwali and decorated my house with Diyas and other Diwali-related symbols".





According to Jitesh Kumar, he learned about this contest through friends and SBS Punjabi's Facebook.



Credit: Roneel Kumar Last year too, Jitesh decorated his house with lights and was a finalist in the competition.





Advertisement

"My family supported and helped me in every aspect of decorating the house", said Mr Kumar.





Another co-winner of the competition, Roneel Kumar, who is originally from Fiji, shared via email, "We faced some challenges while decorating the house as the facade of our house is very large".



Diwali decorations Ronil Kumar has shown Lakshmi Mata manifesting through the lights as the lighting theme.





According to Jitesh Kumar, "People are coming from far and wide to see our decorated house, the same way we drive around to see the Christmas lights".





Dr Moninder Singh, a Punjabi councillor in Blacktown council who initiated and played an important role in this lighting initiative, told SBS Punjabi, "This year, thousands of households had decorated their homes beautifully. We had a hard time choosing the winners".



Blacktown councillor Moninder Singh Blacktown is one of the most multicultural places in Greater Sydney.



