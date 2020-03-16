SBS Punjabi

Like it or not, Punjabi singers are out with coronavirus themed songs

Published 16 March 2020 at 6:24pm, updated 17 March 2020 at 4:54pm
By Preetinder Grewal
As the world grapples to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjabi music industry has busied itself, penning and crooning songs on the pandemic, some of which will surprisingly lighten your mood.

From Punjabi boliyan to songs like ‘Yaar tera sohniyiae Corona varga’, Coronavirus-inspired bangers are suddenly everywhere. Here we have five Punjabi 'Corona songs' that are making a splash on Youtube. 

